Three teens launched Corby underpass attack on victim after he left bar

The scenes of the attacks and (inset) William McGhie leaves court

Three men who left their victim fearing for his life after attacking him twice in the street have avoided a jail term.

A court heard how the trio pounced on the man after he left Breakers Bar, and the followed him as he made his way up Oakley Road before launching another assault as he walked through the underpass.

The group – none of whom had any previous convictions – were charged with affray for each attack and appeared before Northampton Crown Court on Friday (July 1).

William McGhie outside the court on Friday

Taylor-Jaye Elms, of Lodge Green Road, Corby; Zack Gane, of Blackfriars Road, London; and William McGhie, of Occupation Road, Corby, who are all 19-years-old, pleaded guilty to two affrays at their first court appearance.

More than a dozen friends and family of the group attended court to hear how the teens initially believed their victim had committed an offence against one of their pals. They were drinking in Breakers Bar in St James Road, Corby, on the evening of May 22 last year and the victim was a in group with his own friends.

When the group left the bar they were followed by the teens and when they approached the Tesco filling station, they set upon the victim’s friend, punching him in the face. The victim was also then assaulted but both groups left the scene.

After they approached the Oakley Road underpass, the defendants ran at the group from behind and pushed the victim to the ground, kicking him on the floor.

The victim could taste blood in his mouth and his face began to swell. He was taken to hospital and found to have a broken cheekbone, a sinus fracture and many cuts and bruises. He also struggled to walk.

A victim impact statement that was read to the court told how he had been left fearing for his life during the attack. His eyesight had been affected, as had his mental health and he had been left anxious. He told the court he felt no anger towards his attackers but wanted them to reflect on their actions.

The court heard all three defendants felt real remorse for their victim and all apart from McGhie had steady jobs and had brought several character references along with them to court.

Sentencing the men, Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: “This was a revenge attack against a man who you believed had committed an offence.

"He feared for his life through this ordeal. It’s having an ongoing effect on his mental and physical health.

"You’re all young men with potential. This is out of character for you and you have all expressed genuine remorse.

"This crosses the custody threshold but you are young men for which there’s a good prospect of rehabilitation.”

Each of the defendants was given an 18 month community order. Elms and McGhie will have to complete 110 hours each of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation requirement days. Gane will complete 80 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation requirement days and a six month mental health order.