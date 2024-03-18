Three seriously injured in A14 crash that closed road near Thrapston
Seven people were injured after a collision which closed a section of the A14 at Thrapston yesterday afternoon (Sunday, March 17).
At about 4.15pm a blue Ford Focus was crossing the road to join the eastbound carriageway at Easton in Cambridgeshire, about 10 miles from the county border, when it was involved in a crash with a black Skoda Octavia.
Emergency services attended and the road was closed as far back as the Thrapston junction.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The driver of the Ford, a man in his 30s, and a woman in her 30s, who was a passenger, both suffered serious injuries.
“A woman in her 50s, who was driving the Skoda, was also seriously injured.
“Another adult and three children received minor injuries.”
None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage has been urged to contact officers via this website using reference CC-17032024-0293.