Three defendants have been fined for their involvement in illegal waste activity in Northamptonshire, following an investigation by the Environment Agency.

The defendants were sentenced on February 27 at Northampton Magistrates’ Court for waste offences near Mill Farm Industrial Estate, Great Cransley, near Kettering.

They were ordered to pay fines, victim surcharges and prosecution costs of more than £75,000.

From 2019 to 2021, Environment Agency officers investigated the site in Great Cransley which David Goodjohn, 64 of Grange Road, Geddington, and his company, Green Infrastructure Ltd, operated without an environmental permit. They have been ordered to pay almost £32,000.

Waste piled high at Mill Farm, near Kettering/Environment Agency

34,000 tonnes of waste was stored at the site with large quantities of mixed waste piled over 10 metres high, becoming an eyesore for the local community.

Despite repeated visits, the Environment Agency’s guidance was ignored for over two years.

The third defendant, Storefield Aggregates, failed to comply with the waste duty of care by sending more than 24,000 tonnes of waste to the site between 2019 and 2021. It was ordered to pay more than £43,000.

The Environment Agency sent warning letters to two further companies which also deposited waste at the site.

Yvonne Daly, Environment Agency manager, said: “We work to stop illegal waste activities and support legitimate business whilst protecting communities and nature from harm. We take illegal waste activity very seriously and will not hesitate to disrupt activity and prosecute those responsible.”

Goodjohn was fined £7,500.

Green Infrastructure Ltd was also fined £7,500 with a victim surcharge of £2,000 and prosecution costs of £14,934.68.

Storefield Aggregates was fined £26,800, ordered to pay victim surcharges of £2,000 and prosecution costs of £14,934.68.

J W Clark Ltd and Drummond Aggregates Ltd also deposited waste at the site. Warning letters were sent to them in September 2024 by the Environment Agency.

A director of Storefield Aggregates is former Corby business man Dougie Wright who has plans to develop Corby’s largest remaining piece of contaminated land, at the British Steel Northbank Landfill site.

Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity should report it to the Environment Agency’s 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 807060, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.

Mill Farm has no link to David Goodjohn and his company, Green Infrastructure Ltd.