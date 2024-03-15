Three new children's homes set for Oakley Vale and Little Stanion in Corby

Three children's homes are planned for estates in Corby. Image: Google.

Three new children’s homes are planned in Corby to meet a ‘desperate need’, according to operators.

Under plans submitted to North Northamptonshire Council by three separate providers, the residential properties would be converted into small homes for youngsters aged between eight and 18.

The houses are in Bennett Road and Chepstow Road on the Oakley Vale estate and in Roman Road, Little Stanion.

Existing planning laws mean that the operators must apply for permission to convert the use of the houses.

Care4Life Healthcare Services Limited, run by Sandra Chikoto, intend to convert a four bedroom house in Bennett Road into a children’s home to for three children. They would be looked after on a 1:1 ratio during the day and with a staff member always present.

A planning statement says: “The mix of children who would reside at the property would be carefully considered to ensure compatibility with the appropriate level of care provided.

“The children would occupy the building on the same basis as a family unit, sharing the communal elements of the building such as the living room, kitchen, bathroom and communal reception room. Carers would be present in place of family members.”

An objection from neighbours states that there are already parking issues and that vehicles repeatedly parked on verges have resulted in them being hit by passing cars.

In Roman Road, Little Stanion, an application by Eladinos Zimbwa of Brookecare Limited aims to convert a three-bed family home into a residence for two children with two carers.

And in Chepstow Road on the Oakley Vale estate, applicant Melody Chikwavira wants to transform a three bedroom semi detached house in a cul-de-sac into a children’s home for two children aged eight to 17, both with full-time carers.

Her application states: “There is a desperate need to provide high quality, safe and homely environments for children who otherwise will find themselves in unregulated children’s homes. It is evident that there is a lack of this provision within the area, and to support the growing concerns of Ofsted, the aim is this proposal will help support and encourage future developments to support children of need.”