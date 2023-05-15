Three more men charged over alleged Kettering drug conspiracy
They join a further three charged last month
Another trio are set to appear in court charged with drug conspiracy offences in Kettering.
Three men have previously been accused of being part of a class-A drug ring and appeared at court in April after a series of police raids across commercial and residential premises.
Now, a further group have been charged with the same offences.
All six are due to appear at a plea hearing at Northampton Crown Court on May 22 to face charges of conspiring to supply cocaine in Kettering between May 2020, and March 2023. They are further accused of money laundering between the same dates.
They new trio charged are:
Daniel Michael Fleming, 46, of Alexandra Street, Kettering
Ricki Carl Johnston, 43, Columbus Crescent, Rothwell
Daniel Raymond Towns, 34, of King Street, Kettering
The previous three charged are:
Matthew Coote, 34, of Windmill Avenue, Kettering
Callum Head, 28, of Pryor Road, Kettering
Freddie Allen, 30, of St Oswald’s Close, Kettering.