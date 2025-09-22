Three more Corby men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of teenage e-bike rider

Detectives have made three further arrests in connection with the attempted murder of an 18-year-old man in Corby on Thursday, September 18.

A Corby teenager was left seriously injured following a collision between an e-bike and car behind the Rockingham Road shops service road shortly after 4.30pm.

He remains in hospital in a critical, but stable condition.

On Saturday, September 20, a 23-year-old man from Corby was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has since been released on police bail pending further investigations.

Police guard the scene on Friday morning (September19, 2025) /National World

Two other Corby men – aged 24 and 21 – were arrested today (Monday, September 22) on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Shortly after 4.30pm on the service road at the rear of Butterwick Bakery and Mini Sam, the driver of a black BYD car collided with the rider of an electric powered bike and a CCTV mast.

“As a result of the collision, the rider sustained serious injuries and was air-lifted to hospital, where he remains in a critical, but stable condition.

“Detectives investigating this incident are re-appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet come forward, to please get in touch.

The scene in the service road behind the shops in Rockingham Road, Corby/National World

“They would also like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, dash-cam, or mobile phone footage of any part of the incident, in particularly the aftermath of the collision which attracted a large crowd.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/xQDyY and https://orlo.uk/944KW

“Please quote incident number 25000550963 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

Four other people – three men and a woman from Corby - arrested in connections with this incident have all been released on police bail pending further investigations.