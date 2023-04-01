Three men to face crown court trial over Corby class-A drug conspiracy charges

Northampton Crown Court. File image.

Three men have appeared in court charged with dealing heroin and crack cocaine.

The trio – two of whom live on the Danesholme Estate – are accused of conspiring to supply the Class-A drugs in Corby between December 2022 and February this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have laid charges against:

- Kye Michael Francis, 20, of Greenland Walk, Corby

- Tyler James Groom, 20, of Flora Road, Birmingham

- Raminder Singh Sehra, 45, of Stavanger Close, Corby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad