Three men to face crown court trial over Corby class-A drug conspiracy charges
They’re all in custody awaiting trial
Three men have appeared in court charged with dealing heroin and crack cocaine.
The trio – two of whom live on the Danesholme Estate – are accused of conspiring to supply the Class-A drugs in Corby between December 2022 and February this year.
Police have laid charges against:
- Kye Michael Francis, 20, of Greenland Walk, Corby
- Tyler James Groom, 20, of Flora Road, Birmingham
- Raminder Singh Sehra, 45, of Stavanger Close, Corby
They appeared before magistrates last week and were remanded in custody to face a crown court trial. They will again appear at Northampton Crown Court in Apri.