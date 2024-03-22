Three men and two boys arrested in Corby after simultaneous drug raids across the town

Police on the scene of one of the raids in Northbrook. Image: National World

Police officers raided homes across Corby as part of an investigation into the supply of class-A drugs.

They made five arrests following the series of simulteneous raids which took place yesterday (Thursday, March 21) at 8am including one in Northbrook on the Kingswood estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men aged 24, 22 and 18, and two 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class-A drugs.