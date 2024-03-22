Three men and two boys arrested in Corby after simultaneous drug raids across the town

Officers smashed through the doors of suspected drug dealers
Police on the scene of one of the raids in Northbrook. Image: National WorldPolice on the scene of one of the raids in Northbrook. Image: National World
Police officers raided homes across Corby as part of an investigation into the supply of class-A drugs.

They made five arrests following the series of simulteneous raids which took place yesterday (Thursday, March 21) at 8am including one in Northbrook on the Kingswood estate.

Three men aged 24, 22 and 18, and two 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class-A drugs.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Tackling drugs harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and we are pleased that we managed to secure five arrests as a result of yesterday morning’s enforcement activity.”