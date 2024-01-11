News you can trust since 1897
Three Kettering teenagers released after being charged with attempted murder in Barton Seagrave

The three boys appeared at Northampton Crown Court
By Alison Bagley
Published 11th Jan 2024, 11:23 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 11:24 GMT
Three teenage boys have appeared before Northampton Crown Court charged with attempted murder and released on conditional bail.

The boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, all from Kettering, are charged in connection with an incident in Hanwood Park Avenue, Barton Seagrave, in the early hours of January 1 in which an 18-year-old man suffered serious stab wounds.

The defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of their age, appeared before Northampton Crown Court yesterday, Wednesday, January 10.

The incident is believed to have happened around this park on the new estate in Barton Seagrave. Image: SubmittedThe incident is believed to have happened around this park on the new estate in Barton Seagrave. Image: Submitted
All were released on conditional bail and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on April 15.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing and anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference 24000000143.Information can also be shared anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.