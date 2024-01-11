Three Kettering teenagers released after being charged with attempted murder in Barton Seagrave

The three boys appeared at Northampton Crown Court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three teenage boys have appeared before Northampton Crown Court charged with attempted murder and released on conditional bail.

The boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, all from Kettering, are charged in connection with an incident in Hanwood Park Avenue, Barton Seagrave, in the early hours of January 1 in which an 18-year-old man suffered serious stab wounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of their age, appeared before Northampton Crown Court yesterday, Wednesday, January 10.

The incident is believed to have happened around this park on the new estate in Barton Seagrave. Image: Submitted

All were released on conditional bail and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on April 15.