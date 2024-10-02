Three Hills Brewery set to open new taproom bar in Rushden offering craft beers and free crisps for life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local beer aficionado, Three Hills Brewery, is set to open a new drinking spot in Rushden’s town centre, taking on the unit previously occupied by The Hopmaster General.

The General, a respectful nod to the previous business that occupied the space in College Street, plans to open its doors to the public on October 25, offering something new for Rushden drinkers.

Andrew Catherall, founder of Three Hills Brewery, grew up in Woodford and is excited to open his second location in his home county.

He said: “Rushden is a really historic market town, a bit like Thrapston but bigger, but there aren’t many options there so we wanted to bring something nice to the community and people.

Three Hills Brewery founder Andrew Catherall (left) and manager Tom Pidcock (right)

"Rushden is crying out for it.

“What we’re trying to create is a super chilled atmosphere with a cosy vibe and a friendly space where people can come together with their friends, and a place for people to make new friends and just enjoy life in.”

Work is ‘on track’ as a new floor, new bar and upgraded toilets are installed at the premises. Andrew is also keen to host regular live music at The General, too, with a stage being built to help support and develop the local music scene.

The General will predominantly serve beers from Three Hills Brewery, with 18 taps for beverages such as Hammer & Tongs, Servus Festbier and Moving Mountains, as well as serving its signature slushy cocktails.

The General plans to open in College Street on October 25

Andrew started the brewery in 2016 in his family garage, and as the product rose in popularity, he started seeking premises in Northamptonshire, before settling at The Outpost in London in August 2020.

A second location in Thrapston, The Way Station, opened near the brewery, and The General will complete a hat-trick of taprooms for the business.

Already hired is the manager, Thomas Pidcock, who previously worked at The Hopmaster General, and spent the last year at The Way Station.

The Hopmaster General was previously a customer of Three Hills Brewery, and so when it hit the market, Andrew saw the opportunity to bring his products to Rushden while also honouring the legacy of The Hopmaster General.

Ahead of the opening, bosses at Three Hills Brewery are offering memberships to what they are calling ‘The General Legends Club’.

For £150, customers will be able to see their name on the General Legends Wall, enjoy exclusive access to the opening party on October 25, 20 per cent off beers and hotdogs for the first year, and free crisps for life, among other perks.