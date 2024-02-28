Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three phlebotomists from Corby Diagnostic Centre will complete a skydive in April in order to raise money for a multiple sclerosis (MS) charity.

The daring feat is being undertaken on Saturday, April 27 in Nottingham and they will be raising money for MS-UK.

Taking on the fundraiser are Paula Provenzano, Cheryl McMillan and Mags Dempster, three phlebotomists who work at Corby Diagnostic Centre.

Mags, Paula, and Cheryl

The idea was originally Paula’s. She wanted to do the skydive to raise money for MS as she has the condition.

However, when Paula told her colleagues what she would be doing, they were quick to join her and sign up too.

Paula said: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I was just on Facebook one day and it came up. So I looked into it and decided I’m going to go for it.

“I’m a phlebotomist at Corby Diagnostic Centre and I mentioned it there and two of my friends have decided to do it with me, so there will be three phlebotomists flying through the skies.

“They saw I’d put it on Facebook and said they’d love to do it, so I said why don’t you then.

“I can’t wait to throw myself off a plane but I actually think I’ll get pushed out because I can’t see myself being able to jump out.

“We’re all laughing about it because at the time we’ll be really nervous, but we just know it’s going to be great fun. We’re good friends and we have a good laugh together so we know it’s going to be good.”

MS is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.

It's a life-long condition that can sometimes cause serious disability, although it can occasionally be mild.

MS-UK was established in 1993, and is a national charity dedicated to empowering people with multiple sclerosis to make the most of today and live life to the full.

The group’s skydive is part of National Skydiving Day for MS-UK for which #TeamPurple are taking flight to raise money for MS-UK.

So far Paula, Cheryl and Mags have raised £1,240. National Skydiving Day for MS-UK aims to raise £7,500 between all of its fundraisers, having got to £3,289 so far.