Three arrested after Corby weapon attack

A man remains in hospital this morning after he was hit on the head by a weapon in Corby last night (Tuesday).

Police are still at the scene with tape cordoning off a house and a large area of grass.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The scene in Greenhill Rise

Emergency services were called to Greenhill Rise, close to its junction with York Road, at about 7.10pm.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "We received reports that a man had sustained a wound to his head as a result of being struck with a weapon.

"He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Three people have been arrested in connection with this incident – a boy aged 17 and two men aged 35 and 36. All remain in police custody at this time.

The scene has been cordoned off

"We would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us using ref number 22000020209."

This morning officers allowed pet dogs to be let out in the garden by a man who visited the property within the cordon.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: "It's getting a bit mad around here at the moment with stabbings."

Another said: "Nothing like that has happened like this that I can remember - it's unusual for this area."