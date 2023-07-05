A handful of free workshops and activities are coming to Rushden’s Hall Park this summer, giving the kids something to do during the school break.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “Rushden Town Council are pleased to provide a series of free workshops that we will be running over the school holidays for local children.

"The workshops are all curriculum based and hosted by a professional company that deliver similar sessions into schools.

Rushden Town Council is hosting free creative workshops for kids this summer

"These workshops are designed to offer action packed, fun-filled interactive sessions suitable for foundation stage, key stage 1 and 2 children.”

Three activities will be available over a three-week period during the summer holidays, with African Drumming commencing August 10, Circus Skills on August 15, and Mosaic Making on August 22.

Workshops are completely free of charge, and available to everybody, and availability is subject to a first come, first served basis.