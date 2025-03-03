Three 15-year-olds arrested after stolen Range Rover 'failed to stop' in Barton Seagrave - police helicopter joins search

Published 3rd Mar 2025
Linnet Drive at the junction with Barton Road, Barton Seagrave/GoogleLinnet Drive at the junction with Barton Road, Barton Seagrave/Google
Police officers in vehicles and a helicopter were scrambled to search for a stolen Range Rover last night (Sunday, March 2).

The driver of the stolen car failed to stop for officers in Barton Road, Barton Seagrave at about 9.20pm.

It drove towards Linnet Drive, where it was stopped – and three 15-year-old boys arrested.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This happened at about 9.20pm last night (March 2) when the driver of a stolen Range Rover failed to stop for police in Barton Road.

"The car was stopped a short time later in Linnet Drive and three 15-year-old boys were arrested.

"They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

