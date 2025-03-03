Linnet Drive at the junction with Barton Road, Barton Seagrave/Google

Police officers in vehicles and a helicopter were scrambled to search for a stolen Range Rover last night (Sunday, March 2).

The driver of the stolen car failed to stop for officers in Barton Road, Barton Seagrave at about 9.20pm.

It drove towards Linnet Drive, where it was stopped – and three 15-year-old boys arrested.

"They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”