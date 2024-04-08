Three 13-year-old boys threatened with violence and robbed in Corby town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager who threatened three boys with violence took a pair of AirPods from the group in Corby before making his escape.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after three 13-year-old boys were robbed in Cardigan Place, in an area next to Primark

The suspect is described as a white boy, aged between 14 and 16, about 5ft 9in tall, with dark hair which had a fringe and wearing a full black tracksuit.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Saturday, March 16, between 3pm and 4pm, when the three boys were playing in an area next to Primark and were approached by an older teenager who threatened them with violence and demanded they hand over their belongings.

“The offender stole a pair of Apple AirPods from one of the boys before making off.”