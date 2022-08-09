Thrapston village burglary - jewellery and cash stolen and pet birds killed

A raid on a north Northamptonshire home saw jewellery and cash stolen and left three chickens dead in the garden.

The burglary took place between midnight and 12.30pm on Sunday, August 7, when the house was broken into through a side window.

Three rooms were searched and jewellery and cash taken.

Police file picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a residential burglary in Aldwincle Road in the village of Thorpe Waterville.

“The offender/s entered the property via a side window and searched three rooms before stealing jewellery and cash. Three chickens were also killed in the garden.”

Officers investigating this burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times, or who may have captured a vehicle or anyone acting suspiciously on CCTV or dash-cam footage.