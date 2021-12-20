Thrapston schoolboy left with broken leg after hit and run
The boy was taken to Kettering General Hospital
A Thrapston schoolboy was left with a broken leg after a vehicle hit him in a busy street but did not stop.
The eight-year-old was in Oundle Road at about 4.15pm on Thursday, December 16, when he was clipped by the car.
He was rushed to A&E at Kettering General Hospital where he was discovered to have a broken leg as well as scratches and bruises to his arms and legs.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "This happened on Thursday, December 16, at about 4.15pm in Oundle Road when an eight-year-old boy was clipped by a car causing him to suffer bruising and scratches to his leg and arms, as well as a fracture to his tibia.
"He was taken to KGH but his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.
"The vehicle in question did not stop and so enquiries are progressing to trace it. Sadly there is no description of the vehicle."