Thrapston Nine Arches Bridge to remain closed for emergency mains repairs

A busy through route linking two communites either side of the River Nene has not reopened as promised after weekend road resurfacing works over ran.

Work on the historic mediaeval Nine Arches Bridge had been due to finish at 6pm on Sunday (July 25) but the road has remained shut between Islip and Thrapston.

Northamptonshire Highways apologised for the 'inconvenience' and asked people to use the signed diversion taking vehicles on to the A14 - a four mile route.

Nine Arches Bridge Thrapston

The problem began on Saturday, July 24, when the road could not be reopened.

A spokesman said: "We have been working on Nine Arches Bridge today and planned to open the road at 18.00. We do need to keep the road closed overnight and will continue works tomorrow. A fully signed diversion is in place. Sorry for any inconvenience."

On Sunday they said: "Hi. We are on site and carrying our gully works. The road will remain closed over night and tomorrow. Please use the diversion route and thank you for your understanding."

This afternoon, nearly 24 hours since they should have reopened the bridge they said: "Anglian Water are attending as there is an issue with the mains. Until further investigations are completed we will keep the road closed for safety. We will update later today." Later adding: "Works will continue and the road does need to remain closed. We are sorry for the inconvenience but will reopen as soon as possible.

Nine Arches Bridge under repair

The repairs are part of a scheme begun in February that was scheduled to last five months. The first stage of the work taking place under the main navigation arch required a six-week road closure, with the navigation also closed to river traffic.

Motorists should continue to use the diversaion

Access to Thrapston during road closures

Nine Arches spans the River Nene at Thrapston

· Drivers should use A14 Junction 13 from both east and west directions to access the town

· There will be no vehicle access into Thrapston from the west through Islip, junction 12 of the A14 or from the A6116 from Corby.

· From Corby and the A6116 go straight across the roundabout where you would normally turn left into Islip and Thrapston. Join the A14 at Junction 12 and then take the exit at Junction 13.