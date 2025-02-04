Thrapston Venturas FC’s campaign for a new 5G training pitch has been backed by Corby and East Northamptonshire MP Lee Barron.

Currently based in Chancery Lane, volunteers from Thrapston Venturas FC are looking for land suitable to develop further training and match facilities. The club is keen to install a 5G pitch for fixtures, as currently the club’s many sides have to use facilities in Kettering, Raunds, Islip, Titchmarsh and Catworth.

In total, there are currently 312 players registered with Thrapston Venturas, and the club is hoping to find a new facility to house training sessions for all its players.

Stephen Kilby, Chairman of Thrapston Venturas said: “We’re training on the cabbage patch outside the sports field at the moment, and it’s become apparent we don’t have the facilities we need.

Representatives from Thrapston Venturas FC visited Parliament with MP Lee Barron last month

“It’s very cramped, not level, and there are potholes around, and this time of year we can’t use it because it gets boggy and unsafe.

“With the local people travelling elsewhere for training it just doesn’t make sense.

“The more we can pull these teams together, the better community feel you get around the club, I think that’s massively important.”

The club has players ranging from four-year-olds all the way up to men's and women’s teams.

Thrapston Venturas established in 1960, later changed to Thrapston Town in 1996, before the club returned to its original name a decade later in an effort to bring it back in line with its roots. Venturas currently sit second in division one of the Northants Combination Football League.

“Jake Wesby, first team manager added: “We want to facilitate a smooth transition to get players to break into the reserves, and then into the first team.

“The tradition of playing at Chancery Lane for our home fixtures is written in our heritage, we’re looking for training facilities to be as close to Chancery Lane as possible to keep it all together.”

The first team is having to train on a 4G pitch at Manor School in Raunds, with the junior and women’s teams also having to travel away from Thrapston to train.

In January, the team visited Parliament with Mr Barron, who was keen to highlight the team’s need for a new pitch.

He said: “I very much enjoyed welcoming representatives from Thrapston Ventura’s FC to the UK Parliament just before the end of 2024.

"I have been working with the Association who want to expand their training facilities to match the growing demand there is in the local community.

"A 5G Astroturf pitch would be ideal and together we are working to ensure the relevant permissions are granted so more and more members of the local community can access this great facility.”

The team held a community open day in Chancery Lane on January 18, the same day as the first team’s 2-0 victory over Welford Victoria FC in the quarter final of the County Cup, which the MP attended.

After the game, he added: “It is clear that the desire for sports amongst men, women, and children in Thrapston has outgrown the facilities available. I agree that the best solution would be a new 5G facility for current and future generations in the town to benefit from.

This campaign has my proud support, I will be working with Thrapston Venturas Football Club to provide help where needed to get this over the line."

Thrapston Venturas’ will hope to carry on the form from the club’s 5-0 victory over Wootton St. George on February 1, with an away meeting with Rushden FC on February 8 in the Lower Junior Cup.