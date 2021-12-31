Thrapston foodbank volunteer hit in face as gang steals charity's emergency food

A foodbank volunteer has been hit in the face causing her to fall to the ground by a gang of men who then stole the food destined for hungry county families.

The female volunteer had been at the Halden's Parkway storage unit used by Thrapston Foodbank on Wednesday, December 29 between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

As she arrived at the unit she saw three men - one hit her in the face with force that caused her to fall over - the men then stole food from inside the container.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police in Thrapston are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in the town.

"Sometime between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday, December 29, a woman attended a storage unit in Haldens Parkway, which is linked to a foodbank she volunteers with.

"As she arrived the woman noticed three men, one of who pushed her before hitting her in the face, causing her to fall to the floor.

"The three men proceeded to take food from within the unit before making off.

"The victim sustained cuts and bruises as a result of the incident.

"Officers investigating the robbery would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or may have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the offence."

Thrapston Foodbank, based at Thrapston Baptist Church supports families in Thrapston and surrounding villages. They offer emergency and regular care/food packages as well as support and advice.

A statement on their Facebook page said: "Following the horrific incident yesterday when one of our volunteers was assaulted during a theft from our storage unit, our spirits are once again lifted by the kindness and generosity of our community.

"Huge thanks to Thrapston Farm & Garden for funding and arranging the changing of our locks."