Thrapston couple who suffered stillbirth heartbreak raise thousands with charity ball

A couple from Thrapston whose daughter was stillborn have raised thousands of pounds for charities close to their hearts.

Emma Coles and husband Steven were heartbroken when their daughter Zara Rosie was stillborn in March last year.

To remember her they held the Zara Rosie Ball at Kettering's Barton Hall Hotel on March 5, with 120 guests attending to celebrate and raise awareness of baby loss.

Steven and Emma with their fundraising cheques. Credit: Lucy Tibbs Photography.

And they raised an incredible £6,614 which will be split between charities ARC (antenatal results and choices) and Saying Goodbye (a division of the Mariposa Trust).

ARC is the only national charity helping parents and healthcare professionals through antenatal screening and its consequences. Saying Goodbye provides support for anyone who has suffered baby loss, at any stage of pregnancy, at birth or in infancy, whether the loss is recent or historic.

Emma, 31, said: "The ball was brilliant and I think those who attended were really grateful - it was an event about their babies."

The couple went for a growth scan at 34 weeks were their daughter was diagnosed with brain abnormalities.

L-R: Lisa and Carolyn who are bereavement midwives at Kettering General Hospital, Teen, Georgia, Emma and Fee who are loss mums who attend the support group, and Jane who is a trained counsellor.

They then attended Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Rosie Hospital in Cambridge before Zara was tragically stillborn at 36 weeks.

Emma said: "Because Zara was our third I think I was probably even more naive.

"I thought because it was third pregnancy it would probably run smoothly - it felt like we had done it all."

Since her daughter's death Emma has been going to a local support group which she says has been a lifeline to her and other parents.

Funeral directors Averil Phillips in Kettering facilitates it, usually on the second Tuesday of every month at 7pm, with the support of counsellor Jane and KGH bereavement midwives Lisa and Carolyn. Each session is a couple of hours where people can talk through their struggles, catch up and support one another.

Emma said: "I have been going since last May and it has really helped. People who go know exactly what you have been through.

"You're in a room where everybody understands how you are feeling."