Thrapston cash machine stolen after Audi Co-op raid

An cash machine was stolen from Thrapston's Co-op after a raid using a car which was then abandoned in a nearby street last night (Tuesday).

Police had responded to a report of an abandoned Audi in Sackville Street, very close to the Oundle Road shop where they found the ATM missing.

Officers believe the thieves dragged the cash machine from the shop before making off with it in another vehicle.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police investigating the theft of an ATM from a Thrapston store are appealing for witnesses and information.

"Shortly after 11.50pm yesterday, Tuesday, October 12, Northamptonshire Police received a report of an abandoned car in Sackville Street, Thrapston.

"Upon their arrival, they found the vehicle, a grey Audi A5, appeared to have recently been used in the theft of an ATM from the Co-op in neighbouring Oundle Road - before the thieves dragged the device into Sackville Street, loaded it into another unknown vehicle and made off.

"Anyone who saw any part of the theft, or who has information or relevant CCTV, dash-cam or smart doorbell footage relating to it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111. quoting incident number 21000594731."