Thrapston burglary sees Ford Transit van and tools worth £60,000 stolen

Tools worth £60,000 and a Ford Transit van were stolen in a commercial burglary in Thrapston.

The incident took place between 1am and 5am on April 5 when shuttered doors were forced open at the un-named premises in Huntingdon Road.

Northants Police officers are looking for witnesses who might have information about the theft or from anyone being offered tools for sale in ‘unusual circumstances’.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought following a burglary in Huntingdon Road, between 1am and 5am, when the offender/s forced the shutter doors to gain access and once inside stole £60,000 of tools and a Ford Transit van.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in Huntingdon Road between the stated times, or who may have been offered any tools for sale in unusual circumstances.”