Thrapston Beer Festival to host weekend of fun and community engagement event to shape Neighbourhood Plan
Thrapston Annual Beer Festival 2025 kicks off today (Friday, August 22) at 5pm with the opening of the free-entry event at Castle Fields in Chancery Lane.
As well as bars serving beer, cider, rum, cocktails and artisan gin, crowds can enjoy programme of activities entertainment and refreshments.
Friday sees a football match starting at 6.30pm followed by music from DJ Reverb – bars will be open ate and food will be available.
A 12-hour session starts at noon on Saturday (August 23), when visitors can enjoy a cricket match followed by live music until midnight.
On Sunday once again starting at midday, visitors can enjoy line dancing and more live music with an Oasis tribute act taking to the stage at 9pm.
At the gathering, following the successful launch of their community engagement series on August 16, the Thrapston Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group (TNPSG) is inviting residents and business owners to join them for the second public session on Sunday, August 24, between 12 noon and 4pm.
The group will focus on sports and community facilities—two areas that play a vital role in the town's wellbeing, growth, and quality of life.
Mike Dobson, chair of the TNPSG, said: "The first session showed us how passionate residents are about shaping Thrapston's future. Every idea helps us build an aspirational plan that truly reflects the community's vision for 2051. We encourage everyone to come along on the 24th—whether you're an active club member, a parent, or simply someone who values having strong local facilities."
Thrapston Annual Beer Festival 2025 also features bouncy castle, slides, rides, stalls, food stalls and ice creams.
Future Thrapston Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group events include:
Saturday, August 30 from 10am to 2pm at the town council offices to discuss Bridge Street, Library/High Street and the town centre
Saturday, September 6, noon to 4pm Party in the Park to discuss recreation, environment and biodiversity
Saturday, September 13 from 10am to 2pm at the town council offices to discuss transport, riverside and tourism
Updates on the Neighbourhood Plan are available on the Thrapston Town Council website: https://www.thrapstontowncouncil.gov.uk/neighbourhood-plan