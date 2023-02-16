Thousands of pounds have been raised for the Air Ambulance by a Northamptonshire dance fitness group, who have been fundraising for the cause since as early as 2010.

The Keep Fit Association for Northamptonshire and Leicestershire have reached £2,069.75 for the charity over the past year, and donations are still coming in.

The county group, first established in the early 1960s, gives thousands of people the opportunity to get together and exercise properly in the spirit of fun and friendship.

The Keep Fit Association’s Northamptonshire and Leicestershire regional team, who performed in November last year.

Classes have helped to change the lives of many after introducing them to fitness through movement and dance – while also raising vital funds for local and national charities.

The £2,000 milestone has been reached by selling quizzes, hosting raffles, and teachers putting on extra classes for generous attendees who want to raise as much money as possible for the cause.

Pat Kaye, chair of the association in the county and Leicestershire, said: “Everybody thinks the Air Ambulance is one of the most worthy causes in Northamptonshire.”

At this year’s AGM for the association, planned for March 4, a representative from the Air Ambulance will be joining them to receive a cheque for the final total.

As only the second time someone has personally visited to be given the money, the association is pleased to meet with the charity face-to-face and learn the difference this will make to the work they do.

Not only does the Keep Fit Association raise funds for a local charity, but a national one too – and this year’s is Refuge, a domestic abuse charity that helps women and children seek safety all over the country.

Pat says the Air Ambulance is “always grateful” for their fundraising efforts, and they send a thank you letter which outlines just how much of a difference the money will make to the vital services they provide.

As an independently funded charity, which relies so heavily on donations from generous groups like the Keep Fit Association, they hope the fundraising over the past decade has helped.