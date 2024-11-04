Applications are now open for the role of Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable

Applications have opened to find a new Chief Constable for Northamptonshire Police following the dismissal of Nick Adderley in the summer.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone insists there will be a thorough and rigorous process to appoint a new Chief, who must have the needs of the public at the heart of everything they do to deliver her ‘ambitious public safety plan for the county.’

She said: “I want people to feel safe, to trust their local police service and to be confident that when it matters, Northamptonshire Police will be there for them. The new Chief Constable will put the needs of the public above everything. They must work well with partners and lead a Force that is one of the best in the way it prevents and investigates crime and protects people.

“I’ll be sharing my new public safety plan for the county soon and our new Chief Constable must be up for the challenge of working with me and our partners to make this county safer.”

The starting salary for the role is £176,000, plus a vehicle.

The job became available after a panel found allegations of gross misconduct proven against former Chief Constable, Nick Adderley in June for wearing a South Atlantic Falklands medal to which he was not entitled on multiple occasions. He was dismissed without notice.

The final date for applications is Sunday 8 December 2024 and interviews will take place in January 2025. The full job listing can be found on the Northants Police website here.