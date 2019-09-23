Thomas Cook: Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough stores close after firm's collapse

Thomas Cook stores across Northamptonshire have closed for good this morning (Monday) after the travel giant's collapse.

Thousands of jobs have been lost - including about 1,000 at their nearby Peterborough HQ - after the 178-year-old company was put into compulsory liquidation.

Locally two travel stores in Kettering in Lower Street and at Asda have shut. The stores in Wellingborough's Swansgate Centre and Corporation Street in Corby have also closed.

Further afield Thomas Cook branches in Weston Favell and Northampton's Abington Street have also shut their doors.

A weekend of frantic talks to save the company failed with tens of thousands of holidaymakers stranded abroad.

Its collapse and the cancellation of all its flights has sparked the the launch by the Government and the Civil Aviation Authority of the largest repatriation in peacetime history, which has been codenamed Operation Matterhorn.

All customers currently abroad with Thomas Cook who are booked to return to the UK over the next two weeks will be brought home as close as possible to their booked return date.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesman said: "The Government and the Civil Aviation Authority are now working together to do everything we can to support passengers due to fly back to the UK with Thomas Cook between September 23 and October 6. Depending on your location, this will be either on CAA-operated flights or by using existing flights with other airlines.

"If you are already abroad you will find all the information you need about your arrangements to get home on this website. If you are due to depart from a UK airport with Thomas Cook Airlines, please do not travel to your UK airport as your flight will not be operating and you will not be able to travel.

"This repatriation is hugely complex and we are working around the clock to support passengers. If you are currently abroad and your flight was with Thomas Cook we are providing new flights to return you to the UK.

"These repatriation flights will only be operating for the next two weeks (until October 6). After this date you will have to make your own travel arrangements. From a small number of locations, passengers will have to book their own return flights."