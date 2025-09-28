'This is our Central Park', say villagers, who face their 'last chance' to save a precious green space in the heart of Northamptonshire

Villagers facing their 'last chance' to save a green oasis need donations to fund their fight against developers.

Residents of Barton Seagrave and organisers of the ‘Save Barton Seagrave Spinneys’ action group are crowdfunding to pay for legal representation for their battle against a developer seeking to overturn a planning decision that blocked the building of a housing estate.

If the appeal is successful, the 9.59 acre development proposed by Manor Oak would see a 58-house development built on an ‘oasis’ in the heart of the village off Barton Hill.

Save Barton Seagrave’s Spinneys garnered 1,100 objections submitted against the development plan on the ‘green wedge’ but will now have to foot the bill for legal representation at an eight-day planning inquiry in November.

The Manor Oak housing development could be built on greenspace in the historic heart of Barton Seagrave/ National World/Save Barton Spinneys

Campaigner John Hunter said: “This is the last chance to save our precious green space at the heart of our community. This isn't just about the beautiful space where children play, wildlife thrives and the community find peace in nature, it's also about safety on Barton Road, our heritage, our environment, and the future of our village.

"This is our Central Park, together we can stop it from being concreted over.”

Save Barton Seagrave’s Spinneys has set up a Go Fund Me donations page with half the target of £30,000 nearly reached.

Manor Oak Homes who has been working with a consortium of more than a dozen owners of parcels of the land close to the cricket club, church and historic centre of the village.

Mr Hunter said: “We can do this. I would ask people to please, please donate whatever you can afford to give. I offer my personal guarantee that you will not regret cancelling one takeaway, or one shopping trip, and giving that money to this cause instead. We secured 1,100 objections before and if every one of those now donated, we could smash this target.”

Any surplus or unused funds will be donated to the Barton Seagrave Parish Council for the express benefit of our community spaces.

Planning inquiry is from Tuesday, November 4 and is scheduled for up to eight days, at North Northants Council’s Thrapston council chamber.

See NNC planning application NK/2024/0338 for full details.

To donate go to Save Barton Seagrave’s Spinneys’ Go Fund Me page.