‘This county is in crisis’: Mother of fatal stab victim in 2018 speaks out against knife crime once again

The mother of a 17-year-old fatal stab victim, who died in 2018, has spoken out against knife crime once again following another death caused by street violence a couple of days this week.

Cheri Curran is the mother of Louis-Ryan Menezes, who died in Kingsthorpe after suffering a single stab wound to the chest on May 25, 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She first spoke to this newspaper following the death of 16-year-old Fred Shand, as the incident showed similarities to the death of her own son.

Louis-Ryan Menezes and his mother, Cheri Curran.

Cheri has continued to raise awareness of the “devastating” impact of knife crime over the past five years – and says this week’s incident is no exception.

Following the death of a 19-year-old on Sunday evening (April 23) after he was stabbed in New South Bridge Road in Far Cotton, Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened at around 8.40pm and despite the best efforts of paramedics, the teenager sadly died at the scene.

Four people – two men aged 19, one man aged 18 and one woman aged 18 – have been arrested in connection with the incident and all remain in police custody.

Louis-Ryan died following a single stab wound to the chest in May 2018, aged just 17.

Speaking at the scene of the incident, Superintendent Rachel Hanford said the police force believes it was a “targeted attack” on the 19-year-old – who has now been confirmed as a University of Northampton student.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheri, 47, said: “It’s mind blowing. It’s only been four short weeks since we lost Fred. This county is in crisis and something has got to be done quickly.

“I’m in complete shock and horror. We lost a beautiful boy like Fred and it has happened again.

“This is devastating for his family, friends and the community.”

Louis-Ryan’s death happened in Drayton Walk in Kingsthorpe, after a sudden verbal confrontation turned deadly, a kitchen knife was pulled out and Louis was stabbed once in the heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis was an aspiring motorbike mechanic and had been in Northampton the weekend of his death to spend a night with friends.

When his family last saw him, he was “bubbly and happy” and was looking forward to his weekend in the town.

His last words to Cheri, who dropped him off just hours before the stabbing, were: “I love you, mum.”

The 47-year-old is now calling on “community leaders and people with the powers that be” to put urgent plans into action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Cheri recognises this is a nationwide issue and is not just prevalent across Northamptonshire, she said: “How quickly this has happened again is an indicator of how bad the problem is.”

As she encouraged in the last interview with the Chronicle & Echo at the end of March, Cheri reiterated that we need to make important conversations about knife crime and street violence commonplace.

Whether it be around the dinner table or in confidence to family and friends, Cheri says this needs to be “recognised as a priority”.

“What happened to the days of local police officers who knew all the kids in the local area?” Cheri questioned. “We need to reintroduce figures that have their ears to the ground, as it could minimise knife carrying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mother also believes the lack of youth clubs is contributing to the growing issue, as there is “very little for youngsters to do or places to go”.

“Young people need positive role models in the community to look up to,” Cheri pleaded.

With just 32 days between the passing of Fred Shand on March 22 and the 19-year-old student on April 23, Cheri described this as “another massive blow”.

She added: “When the crimes are happening so regularly, we know there will be another family joining us soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be another beautiful, young and talented life lost at the hands of mindless knife crime.”

The 47-year-old sends her “love, thoughts and prayers” to the teenager’s loved ones, and says this is now a time to reflect and ensure conversations about the severity of the issue are taking place in all our homes.

“It is all about making young people feel safe to talk to people,” said Cheri. “Whether that’s their parents, friends or teachers, there are people all around who want to help and bridge the gap.”

Cheri once again praised the work of vital organisations working to tackle the issue across the county – namely Off the Streets NN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity works hard to install amnesty bins and bleed kits to fight knife crime, by assisting in early intervention before the emergency services arrive at the scene.

The outstanding work by charities and organisations continues,” said Cheri. “They help victims through difficult times and are always taking positive steps forward – as well as offering outreach work for common crimes in the community, like knife crime.”

Having worked with Off the Streets to raise money for a bleed kit to be installed where Louis-Ryan was killed, Cheri knows firsthand just how much of a difference has been made by them over the past five years.

The mother wanted to take the opportunity to name some of the other victims of fatal stabbings across the county, who she says she thinks about every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among them are Nehemiah Myrie, Liam Hunt, Reece Ottaway, Dylan Holliday and Rayon Pennycook – who died the same day as Louis three years apart in 2021.