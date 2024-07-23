Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have received 10 reports of doorbell thefts or attempted thefts in Rushden.

The incidents have all taken place during the same time frame from around 11.30pm on Thursday, July 4, to around 3am on Friday, July 5.

Some were reported later that morning when people got up or realised their Ring doorbell had been stolen, but the incidents themselves were overnight.

There were five reports made by residents in Irchester Road, and one each for Wellingborough Road, Keats Way, Highfield Road, Oakley Road and Yelden Close.

A police spokesman said: “We have information to suggest more doorbell thefts/attempted thefts have taken place so we would ask anyone affected who has yet to report it to us to please do so either via 101 or online.

“There have also been reports of criminal damage to vehicles during the same time frame in Keats Way and Byron Crescent.

"Investigations into the incidents are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 or go online at northants.police.uk/RO, or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 24000396800.”