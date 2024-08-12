Thieves take black Mercedes A Class after car keys stolen from flat in Higham Ferrers

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 14:47 GMT
Thieves stole a black Mercedes A Class after the owner’s car keys were taken in a burglary at a flat in Higham Ferrers.

The car was parked outside the flat in Westfields Terrace when, some time between 11pm on Thursday, August 8, and 10am on Friday, August 9, the keys were taken in the burglary.

Northants Police officers would like to hear from potential witnesses.

A police spokeswoman said: “Witnesses are being sought after a black Mercedes A Class car was stolen during a residential burglary in Westfields Terrace, Higham Ferrers.

Northants Police file picture/ National WorldNorthants Police file picture/ National World
Northants Police file picture/ National World

“Between 11pm on Thursday, August 8, and 10am on Friday, August 9, the offenders stole the Mercedes’ car keys from inside the flat before stealing the vehicle parked outside.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near to the flats between the stated times or who may have captured the car travelling away from Westfields Terrace or in Higham Ferrers on dash-cam.”

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Another incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, August 8, in Bradshaw Way, Irchester, between midnight and 1.40am, in which the offenders stole a set of car keys to a Mercedes AMG parked on the drive.

Two offenders, who had their faces covered and were wearing gloves, attempted to steal the car but were unsuccessful.

