Thieves break in and steal items from vehicles at Rushden caravan dealership

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves struck at a caravan dealership in Rushden.

Officers say several caravans were broken into during the incident last month.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after a couple of caravans were broken into at White Arches Caravans Ltd, Norris Way, Rushden.

“The theft occurred between April 26 and April 27 when the item(s) were stolen from the vehicle whilst it was parked on Norris Way, Rushden.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.”

The force spokesman added that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference number 25000267753/25000267755.