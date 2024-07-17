Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A national animal charity has revealed that there has already been 501 reports of animal abuse in Northamptonshire this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RSPCA revealed the figures on Wednesday (July 17) as part of its ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal, which responds to the seasonal peak in cruelty.

The charity says cruelty is rising quickly in Northamptonshire, with reports locally up by 3.3 percent this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Colman, who heads up the RSPCA welfare oversight team, said: “Sadly, animal cruelty reports are on the rise this year - and in Northamptonshire alone, we’ve seen 501 animal cruelty reports already this year.

RSPCA has launched a campaign against summer cruelty in the charity's 200th year.

“Reports of intentional harm towards animals and beatings also rose sharply across the country last summer - so we’re preparing for a difficult period ahead.

“But rescuing animals from cruelty, investigating harm caused to them, and acting to prevent animal abuse, is a job no other charity does. We’ll always be here to pick up the pieces and show those animals the kindness and care they deserve.”

In January this year, the RSPCA was called to an alleyway in Little Billing where a body of an emaciated dog was found in a black bin bag, which also contained women’s clothing. It had been left next to two other bags - one which contained pairs of men’s trainers and the other containing a dirty duvet. It is thought the dog had been dead for three weeks as the bag had previously been seen at the location on January 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA hopes support from people across Northamptonshire will help make the difference for animals this year.

“Summer is a really challenging time for us - and we’re braced for another busy season on the frontline, but we cannot do this alone,” Karen added.

“That’s why our ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal seeks to tackle the rising and alarming levels of cruelty by raising vital funds to help those animals in desperate need - because every animal deserves kindness.”

In summer 2023, the animal welfare charity received 285 reports of cruelty every single day, nationally, and - so far in 2024 cruelty has been rising, with nearly 45,000 reports, nationally, of cruelty taken by the charity’s dedicated rescue teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA Inspector Zoe Ballard said: “Although these horrific acts of cruelty happen, there are a lot of good people out there looking out for animals as well. Traumatised animals can heal and thrive when they’re given expert vet care, loving kindness and careful, patient rehabilitation. And, with your help, we’re here to offer just that.

“No animal deserves heartbreaking abuse. Animals are like us: they feel desperation, confusion and terror. They feel every punch, every broken bone and every burn. That’s why as we mark our 200th birthday, we’ve launched this summer cruelty appeal.

“Together, we must stand against cruelty and continue to be there for the animals who desperately need our help now. To rescue them from harm and give them the lives they deserve – free from terror and torment and full of care and kindness.”

More information on the RSPCA’s No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal can be found on the charity's website.