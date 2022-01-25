These are the ten chores people in Northamptonshire Google ‘how to do’ most often

Household chores are tedious and often the cause of many arguments over who will complete them.
As well as the hatred towards them, there is also the issue of not always knowing how to actually complete certain tasks in the most effective way.
Car cleaning and maintenance brand Holts gathered both national and regional data on the chores most people don't know how to do, using Google searches to see what is frequently searched before tackling.
In Northamptonshire, three of the most Googled chores are searched, on average, 50 times a month and it can be agreed that they are three of the most annoying and infuriating ones.
Here are the top ten most Googled chores in Northamptonshire that residents need a little extra help completing.