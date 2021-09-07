These are faces of Northamptonshire's 16 most wanted men and women

3.

Daniel Marius Spatarel was due to be sentenced on July 29 after being convicted of causing a five-vehicle pile-up on the A45 near Earls Barton which left two people injured. The 31-year-old, whose address was given as Parva Court, Northampton, previously had charges of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and driving with no insurance proved in his absence. Incident number 21000426914