Mode Movement, a new dance studio for adults has opened in Wellingborough’s Nene Court, offering dance, fitness and wellness classes exclusively for adults aged 16 and above.

The business at Nene Court shopping village was officially opened in its new permanent home by Janet Smith MBE on Saturday, December 9, and promises to be a unique service in the town.

Kitty Denton, owner of Mode Movement said: "The opening was fabulous.

The dance studio was opened by Janet Smith MBE

"It allowed people to come into the studio and get a feel for the space, it went really well.

“Coming into my own space was stressful, but it was super exciting, and everyone who is part in the classes is so happy and proud.

“There’s nothing like this in Northamptonshire, there is not a hub or a space for multiple dance classes strictly for adults in place.

“There’s a few in Northamptonshire that are in community halls or maybe in dance studio, there isn’t a space that’s going to offer so many diverse classes.

Mode Movement is a dance studio aimed at adults

“A lot of the large cities have these amazing facilities for adults to come and access professional classes, and there’s nothing like this in Northamptonshire, so that’s why I went for the unit.”

"Everyone who is teaching is specialised and they’ve had professional training in the class they’re teaching."

Sessions with a range of instructors and leaders will look to help support people through pregnancy, as well as classes for yoga, pilates, and different types of dance like ballet, jazz, and contemporary, and Kitty hopes to create a ‘really lovely community of like-minded people’.

In February, Mode Movement was formed as a weekly as one evening a week in Higham Ferrers teaching adult dance and fitness classes, and since then ‘it just grew from there.’

Kitty, originally from Rushden, started dancing at the age of two, and trained through childhood with time spent at the Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

The premises in Nene Court became available in the summer of this year, so Kitty took the chance and opened the studio alongside her former principal, Janet Smith MBE after a chance meeting at Rushden Lakes reconnected the pair.

Kitty added: “With all creatives, when the pandemic hit it was really difficult to navigate that as an artist.

"I had a bit of time out to gather my thoughts and work out what I wanted to do, and I’ve been teaching workshops and dance classes since I was 16, and then I just thought ‘let’s pick this back up again.’

Kitty chose the Wellingborough shopping village that she believes could ‘give Rushden Lakes a run for its money’ because she sees it as the ‘centrepoint’ for those commuting from Northampton, Bedford, or Corby, being close to the town’s train station.

She said: "Being on Nene Court is great because it’s all independent shops so you can come and do a dance class here and go next door and get a coffee.

"I think a really nice community is going to be made here.”