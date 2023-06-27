'There will be a ring of steel around the circuit', says Northamptonshire Police ahead of F1 at Silverstone

As the British Grand Prix draws closer, Northamptonshire Police is warning that there will be a “ring of steel” around the circuit.

After protestors entered the track at last year’s event, this year officers are warning that anyone committing “unlawful activity” will be dealt with “swiftly and robustly”.

At the 2022 event, five people from Just Stop Oil jumped over the barriers and invaded the track shortly after the main showcase race had started. Six people were subsequently convicted of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance. They received various sentences from suspended sentences, to being ordered to serve community orders and fulfil unpaid work requirements.

Northamptonshire Police say there will be a "ring of steel" around Silverstone circuit this year.

This year, extra resources will be in place throughout this year’s race event and officers will use new policing powers introduced under the Public Order Act 2023, as part of the contingency plans should anyone attempt to unlawfully disrupt the event.

Detective Superintendent Richard Tompkins said: “The actions of the Just Stop Oil protestors last year could have had fatal consequences and had it not been for an incident at the beginning of the race which meant the race was red flagged, they could have been facing cars travelling close to 200mph.

“They not only put their lives at risk but also those of the drivers, as well as the many marshals, volunteers, and members of the public. This was totally unacceptable, whatever the cause or the reason, and we will always pursue action against people like this.

“We have a robust policing plan in place for this year’s event and there will effectively be a ring of steel around the circuit with additional officers on duty to manage any incident.

“Northamptonshire Police respects the long-standing right of the public to engage in peaceful protest, but when lives are endangered, and criminal acts are committed, including significant disorder or disruption to the law-abiding public, local community, and businesses, we will intervene and promptly make arrests."

With more than 450,000 people expected to descend on Silverstone for the four-day event between July 6-9, 2023, ensuring the safety of everyone visiting the county is “paramount” and the force is “adamant unlawful activity will not be repeated”.

Detective Superintendent Tompkins added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal directly to anyone who is planning to attend Silverstone to invade the track or cause any other unlawful disruption to this event. We are more than happy to speak with you to help facilitate a peaceful protest and want to avoid a repeat of the reckless actions at last year’s event which put lives in danger.

“Finally, with more than 450,000 extra pairs of eyes at the venue over the four days, we would like help from the public to ensure that everyone attending the race event leaves the venue having had a crime-free, safe, and enjoyable experience.