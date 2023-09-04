'There was a great buzz all day' - sun shines on Kettering food festival as it's hailed a 'tremendous success'
Hundreds of people enjoyed the glorious sunshine at Kettering’s Love Food festival yesterday (Sunday).
There was a buzz around Wicksteed Park with street food vendors, workshops, live music and dance performances and more at the event, organised by Kettering Town Council.
It proved so popular that most traders sold out of everything they had on offer – with one selling out within two hours – and Kettering mayor Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green) said it was a ‘tremendous success’.
She said: “I’m so proud of the local people and businesses who came together to make this event so special, and a huge well done to those treating the Kettering community to their food and drink who nearly all sold out, which is everything they could ever want.
“People got to try fantastic cuisines, make samosas, taste gins, watch live music and dance performances all day long, interspersed with workshops, talks and so much more.
"There was a great buzz all day and we were so lucky to be blessed with one of the sunniest days this year.
The event also saw a flash mob take place, with Wicky Bear featuring, as well as a performance by the Beat Project Dance Company in pink balaclavas and a series of eco talks.
Children’s food-themed crafts were organised and run by local teacher Christine Wildman, from St Peter’s School, and Always Time to Bake offered free pizza-making workshops all day.
The festival also raised funds for Cllr Fedorowycz’s chosen charities, Midland Langar Seva Society and Accommodation Concern, who help the homeless, those struggling with housing and supply food parcels to help those struggling with cost of living.
Cllr Fedorowycz said: "Speaking with the vendors they were all so happy, those that attended had a brilliant day out, and the cherry on top was raising £500 for charity which I know will really help a great number of people in Kettering.
"I’m so grateful to Wicksteed for hosting us and the Kettering Town Council team for all their hard work with me on this, and I am already thinking about how we can make next year bigger and better.”