The Wayfarers raided alongside Corby and Kettering homes as part of Class-A drugs investigation
Police searched the pub as part of a series of warrants executed yesterday
Six premises across Corby and Kettering were raided by police as part of a probe into Class-A drug dealing and money laundering.
The Wayfarers pub in London Road was entered by officers and a police dog at about 11am yesterday (Thursday, March 30).
Northamptonshire Police officers were executing a series of planned warrants at businesses and homes as part of a major investigation.
They searched the pub as well as addresses in;
- Windmill Avenue, Kettering
- St Oswald’s Close, Kettering
- Summerfield Road, Kettering
- Columbus Crescent, Rothwell
- Woodlands Lane, Great Oakley.
Three people were arrested and charged with conspiracy to supply Class-A drugs and money laundering offences. They are:
Matthew Coote, 34, of Windmill Avenue, Kettering
Callum Head, 28, of Pryor Road, Kettering
Freddie Allen, 30, of St Oswald’s Close, Kettering
All were due to appear before magistrates in Northampton this morning (Thursday, March 31)
Two men were also arrested on suspicion of the same offences and bailed pending further investigation. They are a 43-year-old Rothwell man and a 24-year-old man from Great Oakley.