The Wayfarers was one of a number of premises searched yesterday

Six premises across Corby and Kettering were raided by police as part of a probe into Class-A drug dealing and money laundering.

The Wayfarers pub in London Road was entered by officers and a police dog at about 11am yesterday (Thursday, March 30).

Northamptonshire Police officers were executing a series of planned warrants at businesses and homes as part of a major investigation.

They searched the pub as well as addresses in;

- Windmill Avenue, Kettering

- St Oswald’s Close, Kettering

- Summerfield Road, Kettering

- Columbus Crescent, Rothwell

- Woodlands Lane, Great Oakley.

Three people were arrested and charged with conspiracy to supply Class-A drugs and money laundering offences. They are:

Matthew Coote, 34, of Windmill Avenue, Kettering

Callum Head, 28, of Pryor Road, Kettering

Freddie Allen, 30, of St Oswald’s Close, Kettering

All were due to appear before magistrates in Northampton this morning (Thursday, March 31)

