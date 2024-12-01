Despite an early goal for Kettering by Noel-Williams, the visitors, league two’s Doncaster Rovers equalised on on the 75th minute and the game went to extra time.
But a goal for the Yorkshiremen in the 105th minute put the visitors 2-1 ahead and sent Kettering Town out of the FA Cup.
Here are all the best pictures of the Poppies’ loyal fans during today’s (Sunday, December 1) game at Latimer Park.
