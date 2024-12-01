The very best moments in pictures from Kettering Town FC's FA Cup second round defeat

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 14:34 BST
The dream is over for the Poppies after an FA Cup second round loss at Latimer Park.

Despite an early goal for Kettering by Noel-Williams, the visitors, league two’s Doncaster Rovers equalised on on the 75th minute and the game went to extra time.

But a goal for the Yorkshiremen in the 105th minute put the visitors 2-1 ahead and sent Kettering Town out of the FA Cup.

Here are all the best pictures of the Poppies’ loyal fans during today’s (Sunday, December 1) game at Latimer Park.

Kettering Town FC's second round FA Cup tie

1. Kettering Town FC's second round FA Cup tie

Kettering Town FC's second round FA Cup tie Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Kettering Town FC's second round FA Cup tie

2. Kettering Town FC's second round FA Cup tie

Kettering Town FC's second round FA Cup tie Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Kettering Town FC's second round FA Cup tie

3. Kettering Town FC's second round FA Cup tie

Kettering Town FC's second round FA Cup tie Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Kettering Town FC's second round FA Cup tie

4. Kettering Town FC's second round FA Cup tie

Kettering Town FC's second round FA Cup tie Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PoppiesDoncaster Rovers
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice