Nathan Champan, who helps run The Udder Guy's Corby restaurant. Image: National World

It’s been nearly a year since The Udder Guy first opened in Corby, and now the owners have big expansion plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town-centre burger specialist is already well-known for its unique menu and incredible build-your-own takeaway burgers.

And because of its success since it opened in September last year, the owners are now taking the leap to expand the restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Udder Guy is in the former Bhanu unit in Market Walk. It has sister restaurants in Hinkley and Stratford-upon-Avon but the owner Graham Butler is a Corby boy, so this time last year decided to open a restaurant in his home town.

The Udder Guy is famous for its shakes and great burgers. Image: National World

The venue was initially takeaway only, with a basement kitchen and a street-level takeaway counter.

But things have gone well, so the rest of the building is undergoing a transformation to create a larger seating area so people can enjoy the great food in-store.

Nathan Chapman who helps run the Corby restaurant said: “The owner grew up in Corby so it was the obvious place to open up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The takeaways went well and we opened up a little seating area a couple of months ago so now we’re just in the process of renovating the rest of the space so we can have more seating.

"We’re really well-known for our burger sauces which are incredible. The most popular are baconnaise and garlic and parmesan.

"And we also have milkshakes including Irn-Bru and Scottish Tablet flavours. The Kinder Bueno and Reese’s Peanut shakes are really big sellers.

"I think our chicken is better than KFC.”

The owners hope to get the new restaurant section finished in the next couple of months and they’re also hoping to launch a morning menu which will include breakfast muffins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, the plan is to apply for an alcohol licence to serve the evening crowd.

The Udder Guy in Market Walk is open for eat-in and collection between 11.30am and 5pm from Thursday to Sunday.

Or you can order direct on the website or via Just Eat between 5pm and 9pm on Monday to Thursday and from 4pm to 9pm, Friday to Sunday.