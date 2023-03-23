The top ten best places to live in Northamptonshire in 2023, according to Muddy Stilettos

The top ten best places to live in Northamptonshire have been revealed by a 2023 vote.
Acclaimed luxury lifestyle site Muddy Stilettos asked its readers to vote for the best local village, town or city to call home in 2023 using its Top 250 Best Places to Live guide.
A regional vote across 28 counties took place and the top ten places to live in Northamptonshire were revealed.
Below are the top ten places to live in Northamptonshire in 2023, according to Muddy Stilettos, including what the what’s on guide has written about each place.
1. Best places to live in Northamptonshire in 2023
Here are the best places to live in the county... Photo: Muddy Stilettos
2. 10. Middleton Cheney
Muddy Stilettos said: “Bordering the Cotswolds and just a few minutes from the historic market town of Banbury, Middleton Cheney straddles the best of both worlds. A good sized village and vibrant and arty community within easy reach of the M40.” Photo: Muddy Stilettos
3. 9. Brixworth
Muddy Stilettos said: “Just north of Northampton, this area of the shire is pretty idyllic – it’s no coincidence that there’s an abundance of stately homes around these parts. “And, as it’s just 20 minutes to Northampton station with fast trains to Euston for either for the daily commute or those odd days when you might need to travel to the smoke, Brixworth brings the perfect balance of rural retreat and urban buzz.” Photo: Muddy Stilettos
4. 8. Thrapston
Muddy Stilettos said: “Thrapston has the best of both worlds, with scenic rural landscapes and easy access to great food and drink, shopping and water sports nearby. “The A45 and A14 intersect just wide of this characterful and burgeoning market town with its picturesque medieval stone bridge so, whilst there is plenty of action to be had here, you get semi-rural vibes with easy access to Kettering, Peterborough and Cambridge.” Photo: Muddy Stilettos