2. The Shack Food Bank

Local mum Claire and other volunteers set up a store during the first lockdown in her conservatory. Supported by Tesco and Morrisons, they put together food parcels and delivered them to elderly people in the area. After a bit, they reopened the community centre in Grange Place, Kettering and started helping with prescriptions and mental health support. For many people, this was a lifeline – somewhere to go each week to chat and collect some supplies. There was also a charity shop, with donated clothes, and some bedding. The shop remained open in Geddington for a while, and the centre is open every Tuesday. ACRE says: “Well done Claire and friends for helping everyone get through the lockdown and for keeping life as normal as possible for local people!”