Are you planning a wedding? Do you need some venue inspiration?

The ten best wedding venues in Northamptonshire, according to Google Reviews

This is how previous brides and grooms ranked places to tie the knot in the county

By Carly Odell
Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:28 pm

Marrying the love of your life is the most joyous and wonderful occasion, and one of the best days of your life.

So you want to do it in a beautiful venue, surrounded by stunning scenery and staff who will take good care of you and your guests.

There are plenty of wedding venue options in Northamptonshire, so it can be overwhelming to know where to start when you’re looking for the perfect place to tie the knot.

To offer a helping hand, here are the ten best ranked wedding venues in Northamptonshire that have 100 or more reviews on Google Reviews and score at least 4.5 out of five.

1. Crockwell Farm, Eydon, Daventry

Rated 4.9 out of five from 203 reviews.

2. Dodmoor House, Weedon Lane, Dodford

Rated 4.8 out of five from 254 reviews.

3. Dodford Manor Barn Wedding Venue, Main Street, Dodford

Rated 4.7 out of five from 361 reviews.

4. Rockingham Castle, Uppingham Road, Corby

Rated 4.6 out of five from 696 reviews.

