The Spirit of Corby awards are back - and you can nominate now!

The nominations for the 2022 Spirit of Corby awards are open

The popular Spirit of Corby awards are back – with new categories and a new organiser.

The awards were last held online two years ago during pandemic disruption, and their future had been in the balance after the dissolution of Corby Borough Council.

But Corby’s new Town Council decided to take over the running of the awards and their first event takes place on November 18 at the Holiday Inn in Geddington Road.

Nominations are open now and the council are urging locals to get involved by nominating a person, team or organisation that’s gone the extra mile and made a difference in our town.

A Corby Town Council events committee statement said: “We are delighted to be able to bring back the Spirit of Corby awards for 2022. The last one was held virtually in 2020/21 by Corby Borough Council and as a newly formed Town Council, we wanted to make sure this event still had a future.

"Corby is such a great town with some extraordinary people who go out of their way for others and they need to be recognised."

Mayor Taffy Chikoto said: “Corby is such a generous town in which I am very proud to represent. The Spirit of Corby awards brings businesses and residents together on a night of celebration. It is very exciting for Corby that we are able to keep this event going."

What are the categories?

Community Spirit Award

This award is for an individual or group who has worked towards making their area a safer or stronger community, whether it is through contributing to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour or simply being an active member of the community who gives time to make a difference in their area.

Environmental Spirit Award

This award is for an individual or group who have worked to protect or improve the natural or built environment or promoted environmentally responsible attitudes and behaviour such as recycling or energy saving.

Creative Spirit Award

This award is for an individual or group who has shown a talent or given up time to help develop others in the arts in Corby including music, theatre, art, dance, and literature, or who has shown general creativity through arts and crafts.

Club Spirit Award

This award is for an individual or a group who has contributed towards a local club or society, such as sporting, social or voluntary groups, or nominate a whole club or group for what they bring to the community.

Educational Spirit Award

This award is for an individual or a group who have enriched their lives through a commitment to lifelong learning, who has returned to education, achieved excellence in their chosen field, or who inspires others with their enthusiasm and love for learning which could include teachers, TAs, or School Heads.

Young Spirit of Corby Award

Presented to a young Corby resident (under 25) who has contributed to their local community, is an example to their friends. They may have excelled in music, education, and sport, or has perhaps overcome adversity to show the real 'Spirit of Corby'.

Health and Wellbeing

This award is for an individual, a team or entire organisation whose staff have had a positive impact in the health sector. Awarded to the person or group who have made a real difference to a patient in their care and recognized for delivering health and high-quality care.

Youth Organisation award

Awarded to a group/club who are making a real difference to the lives of young people in Corby, through their ability to make all children feel included and giving them a sense of belonging. Supporting them in different ways from their health and wellbeing to providing a positive role model.

Animal Champion of the year

To celebrate the work of an individual or organisation who have shown outstanding service and devoted their time to animals. Given to someone or group who have played a key role in the welfare of animal or has a heroic animal related rescue story.

Public Sector Worker award

Awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond to help or support either their colleagues or the public through their profession work. Nominations from managers, colleagues, or a resident on the receiving end of this exceptional individual.

Nominations must be made by September 4 and locals will be able to vote for the winners online before September 30.

How can I get involved in other ways?

The organisers are actively looking for businesses and organisations that can offer sponsorship. Each sponsor will have an award/category named after their business. Their name will be included in all build-up advertisements including the Evening Telegraph, Focussed on Corby Magazine, Corby Radio and their social media platforms, plus all Corby Town Councils website and social media.

On the night at the actual awards ceremony each sponsor will receive a half page advert in the program and tickets to the event.

To sponsor an award, you can contact [email protected]

Application for nominees will be open until Sunday 4th September. To nominate visit https://forms.office.com/r/uVGQmHQ84c