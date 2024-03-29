Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cllr Valerie Anslow will end her tenure as Wellingborough mayor with one final charity event on April 13, welcoming a Queen tribute band to All Hallows Church for a night of family fun and familiar tunes.

The event will hope to raise money for Twinkling Stars Appeal KGH, Northamptonshire Health Charity, and All Hallows Bell Tower, Diocese of Peterborough Charity, the mayor’s chosen charities through the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellingborough mayor Cllr Anslow said: “I am really excited to see All Hallows Church being used as a venue for community events and this is the first of its kind. The band, Eternal Star of Queen, are gathering quite a name for themselves as a Queen tribute band, although in Ukraine they perform heavy metal numbers.”

Eternal Star of Queen will play at All Hallows Church on April 13 for the mayor's last charity event of the year

“There is plenty of space in the church to dance in the aisles or sit in the pews and sing along. It has been a fantastic year for me as mayor, and I know this will be a fantastic evening for anyone who comes."

The band is comprised of musicians from Ukraine, all of whom came to the UK when the war in Ukraine started and lived with local people.

Taking place at All Hallows Church, Eternal Star of Queen will be under pressure to harness a kind of magic all night, with one vision of playing a collection of Queen tunes from 7.30pm for a two-hour set.