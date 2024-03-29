The show must go on at final charity event for Wellingborough mayor as Queen tribute act to play show at All Hallows Church in April
Cllr Valerie Anslow will end her tenure as Wellingborough mayor with one final charity event on April 13, welcoming a Queen tribute band to All Hallows Church for a night of family fun and familiar tunes.
The event will hope to raise money for Twinkling Stars Appeal KGH, Northamptonshire Health Charity, and All Hallows Bell Tower, Diocese of Peterborough Charity, the mayor’s chosen charities through the year.
Wellingborough mayor Cllr Anslow said: “I am really excited to see All Hallows Church being used as a venue for community events and this is the first of its kind. The band, Eternal Star of Queen, are gathering quite a name for themselves as a Queen tribute band, although in Ukraine they perform heavy metal numbers.”
“There is plenty of space in the church to dance in the aisles or sit in the pews and sing along. It has been a fantastic year for me as mayor, and I know this will be a fantastic evening for anyone who comes."
The band is comprised of musicians from Ukraine, all of whom came to the UK when the war in Ukraine started and lived with local people.
Taking place at All Hallows Church, Eternal Star of Queen will be under pressure to harness a kind of magic all night, with one vision of playing a collection of Queen tunes from 7.30pm for a two-hour set.
Those wanting to break free and attend the event can find tickets for £10 on the door as well as through the Wellingborough Town Council website here.