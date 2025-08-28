The Never Alone Project to host 'The Big Community Event' at Rushden Lakes

The Never Alone Project is hosting ‘The Big Community Event’ at Rushden Lakes next month, bringing together charities, businesses and the community.

The aim is to raise funds for the vital services the charity provides to children and families in Northamptonshire who are navigating a bereavement journey.

The event on September 13 is a fantastic opportunity for local organisations to:

- Showcase what they do in a high-footfall shopping and leisure destination, visited by thousands each weekend

The event is taking place at Rushden Lakes next month

- Engage directly with local families and shoppers in a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere

- Raise their profile by aligning with a positive community cause – supporting bereaved children and families through The Never Alone Project

- Network with other local businesses and build meaningful partnerships

- Be recognised publicly as a valued community supporter and celebrate everything that’s achieved together

Stall spaces are just £50 and those taking part will not only gain exposure but also contribute directly to making a difference for local children, young people and families.

Donna French, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, said: “Partnering with The Never Alone Project as our charity of the year has been an inspiring journey, and their upcoming community event on September 13 perfectly reflects what this partnership is all about, bringing people together, raising awareness and making a real difference locally.

"At Rushden Lakes, we are passionate about creating a welcoming space where initiatives like this can flourish and where our community feels supported and connected.”

Stalls are limited and filling quickly – book your place at https://forms.gle/qFDEQ9MrXstD4mEQ8

The Never Alone Project (TNAP) was founded by Ilze Lee in 2021, born from personal experiences of profound loss.

Within a short span, Ilze lost her father and brother just nine days apart.

As her family was still navigating this grief, her children’s father also passed away unexpectedly.

These successive tragedies exposed a significant gap in bereavement support within Northamptonshire, particularly for children.

Determined to address this need, Ilze authored Upside Down, Downside Up, a story and workbook designed to help children communicate through various stages of grief.

What began as a simple initiative soon laid the foundation for The Never Alone Project.

TNAP has since grown into Northamptonshire’s leading bereavement charity, dedicated to supporting individuals, families and communities through their grief journeys.