A Northamptonshire animal rescue and re-homing charity is celebrating after raising £7,000 at its open day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Animals In Need held the event at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester on Sunday (September 8).

It included various stalls, a raffle and refreshments, with all proceeds going to providing care and treatment for animals until they find their new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the event proved to be a huge success with more than £7,000 raised.

The open day raised £7,000 to help with the charity's work

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Wow, what a fantastic day we all had at our open day on Sunday.

"Huge thank you to everyone that came and visited - an awesome £7,000 was raised plus £500 on online raffle ticket sales.

"It is the most we have ever raised at an open day.

"We are so grateful to all our visitors, stallholders and the staff and team of volunteers who made it possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The open day raised £7,000 for the charity

"And thank you to everyone that works in the background collecting prizes, selling raffle tickets, baking cakes, getting everything set up - we couldn’t do it without any of you.

"The weather was perfect and we hope you enjoyed the day as much as we did.”

Animals In Need rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals every year and has been doing this for more than 30 years.

Last year, the charity re-homed more than 400 animals.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester held an open day last weekend

It also has a very busy wildlife unit, which has a wide range of animals in its care including hedgehogs, crows and owls.

For more information about the charity and the work it does locally visit the website.