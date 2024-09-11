'The most we have ever raised' as Northamptonshire's Animals In Need open day raises an 'awesome' £7,000

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 11th Sep 2024, 11:09 BST

A Northamptonshire animal rescue and re-homing charity is celebrating after raising £7,000 at its open day.

Animals In Need held the event at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester on Sunday (September 8).

It included various stalls, a raffle and refreshments, with all proceeds going to providing care and treatment for animals until they find their new home.

And the event proved to be a huge success with more than £7,000 raised.

The open day raised £7,000 to help with the charity's work
The open day raised £7,000 to help with the charity's work

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “Wow, what a fantastic day we all had at our open day on Sunday.

"Huge thank you to everyone that came and visited - an awesome £7,000 was raised plus £500 on online raffle ticket sales.

"It is the most we have ever raised at an open day.

"We are so grateful to all our visitors, stallholders and the staff and team of volunteers who made it possible.

The open day raised £7,000 for the charity
The open day raised £7,000 for the charity

"And thank you to everyone that works in the background collecting prizes, selling raffle tickets, baking cakes, getting everything set up - we couldn’t do it without any of you.

"The weather was perfect and we hope you enjoyed the day as much as we did.”

Animals In Need rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals every year and has been doing this for more than 30 years.

Last year, the charity re-homed more than 400 animals.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester held an open day last weekend
Animals In Need in Little Irchester held an open day last weekend

It also has a very busy wildlife unit, which has a wide range of animals in its care including hedgehogs, crows and owls.

For more information about the charity and the work it does locally visit the website.

