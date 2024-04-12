Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s hard to know which of the many potholed road in north Northamptonshire could be considered the worst and which criteria to use.

Is it the deepest, the widest, the longest lasting or just the one that pops your tyre?

But you, our readers have nominated a pot-holed section of road that fits all those categories and then some.

Potholes in Glendon Road Kettering close to the A43 'hamburger' roundabout

Drum roll…

The A43 near Kettering hamburger roundabout junction that serves Glendon Road, the road between Kettering and Corby and Weekley Wood Avenue.

Reader Sandra Payne pinpointed the entrance from Glendon Road onto A43 near the police HQ.

She said: “It was reported by myself nearly two years ago. There has never been any repairs on this section despite new hospital being built and even more traffic using it.

Glendon Road, Kettering A43/National World

“And if you’re unlucky to be behind a large lorry using both lanes because they are so narrow, only one vehicle will get through the traffic lights before it’s red again.”

Kara Earl agreed saying: “Traffic lights opposite the police station coming from Glendon Road onto A43, in Kettering, is like going over a cattle grid as road so worn away that there is more hole than pot. There needs to be a rolling program of repairs, not a bodge it one-off job.”

Pete Bultitude also agreed: He said: “The worst I’ve experienced anywhere, and I travel the country every week. Absolutely unbelievable. I just missed having an accident here earlier, everyone is swerving about to try and miss the holes which is totally understandable."

Lorry driver Jerome Smith works on the Glendon Road estate. He said: “That bit of road is shocking even in my truck you feel all the bumps the best bit they resurfaced the roundabout but didn't touch that bit of road."

Anita Holt agreed. She said: “Roads leading to the hamburger roundabout, Glendon Road have been in a dangerous condition for a long time. Huge sections of the road surface are now eroded away leaving very deep and dangerous areas well below road surface level. What does it take to get this very dangerous problem fixed."