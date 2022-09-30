The moment Hugo Fernandes drives drunkenly along a Corby pavement in full view of horrified passers-by has been released publicly for the first time.

Northamptonshire Police agreed to release some of the footage shown at Tuesday’s (September 27) sentencing hearing as a stark warning to those who consider getting behind the wheel after drinking.

The hearing saw Fernandes jailed for seven years and one month after he admitted three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one of attempted GBH.

The moment Hugo Fernandes drives along a pavement in Welland Vale Road

His imprisonment follows the incident on June 24 this year when, following a day-long drinking session, Fernandes, of Samuel Place, got into his dad’s red Vauxhall Insignia and drove around shops and pubs in Corby to score coke and buy more booze.

He was warned by his partner, a barman, a shopkeeper and his drinking buddy that he was too drunk to drive.

But he got behind the wheel anyway, and hit four teens out celebrating the end of their A-levels as they walked across a zebra crossing in Cottingham Road. The court heard that all of their lives have been changed as a result of their devastating injuries and the psychological damage they have suffered.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane saw several sets of video footage that showed Fernandes on his fateful journey including the heart-stopping moment he hit the four pals in Cottingham Road.

Now one of those videos, captured by fixed CCTV cameras in Welland Vale Road, has been released to help demonstrate the risks of drink driving. It was taken just after 10.30pm on June 24, forty minutes before he caused the smash that seriously injured the teens out celebrating the end of their exams.

Fernandes had been drinking since lunchtime, downing shots and pints in the Spread Eagle on two separate occasions during the day.

He left the Spread at 10.16pm and phoned his dealer. He then drove a mate he had found in the pub around Corby, arriving at Welland Vale shops at 10.32pm.

The footage shows him driving into Welland Vale Road from Willow Brook Road on the wrong side of the carriageway before inexplicably mounting the pavement.

Bemused onlookers watch as he crawls along the pavement and then bumps the car down into a parking space.

The footage ends there, but the court was shown further scenes of him approaching the Premier shop and urinating in the doorway before being told to leave by the shopkeeper, who then phoned police.

More CCTV showed Fernandes and his mate visit The Cardigan Arms in the Old Village to buy coke and the pair being turned away from Decades.

At 11.12pm Fernandes drove at speeds of up to 60mph along Cottingham Road. When he hit the pals on the zebra crossing he was travelling at 31.5mph. One of his victims was impaled in the windscreen and carried for a quarter of a mile up Elizabeth Street and Alexandra Road.

Fernandes was given a seven year and one month jail term and banned from driving for more than ten years.